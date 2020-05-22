Nikki Bella On John Cena: "He Was Willing To Give Me Kids But..."

Post the release of the memoir, Incomparable, Nikki Bella has literally stormed her fans with some blunt truths about her life. Be it her rape incident or the relationship with John Cena, the former pro-wrestler has set her records straight.

In the book, Nikki Bella has opened like never before and if it wasn’t enough, she is unveiling many intriguing parts of her personal life, on other occasions. Recently, she appeared on the ‘Better Together’ podcast and spoke on how her ex John Cena was willing to have kids to make the things work out and various other aspects of the relationship.

Nikki Bella quoted, “Overall, we did have such an incredible relationship, it was just two people that wanted two different lives. We were trying so hard to make it one. Even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell, it’s not what we wanted. And that’s really, like, you know, what pushed me in the end, was like, if I’m going to force someone to be a father … what if he looks at you down the road and just regrets everything, and then you have this child and you’ve built this life. Is that what you want? And I remember thinking, ‘It’s not what I want.’ “

Meanwhile, Nikki even made a revelation that John and WWE have made edits to her memoir. While it came as a big shocker for her fans, she further spoke about the contract that was signed by her.

Nikki Bella added that both John Cena and WWE had editorial rights as per the contract that was signed. She even agreed that the overall quality was affected due to the edits.

