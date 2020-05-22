FlashbackFriday: When Johnny Depp Said Amber Heard’s Domestic Violence Allegations On Him Has Hurt His Kids!

#FlashbackFriday: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got married in February 2015. Fans were shocked when Amber filed for divorce in May 2016. The Aquaman actress accused the Pirates of The Caribbean actor of domestic violence.

In her complaint, Amber Heard had mentioned that Johnny Depp has been verbally and physically abusive to her. A few pics with bruises on her face were also leaked online. This lead to severe backlash for Depp from people all over the world. As their legal battle unfolded with time, a lot of shocking facts came forward. In 2018, Johnny revealed how Amber’s accusations had hurt is kids Lily-Rose Depp and Jack.

Johnny Depp has two kids with ex Vanessa Paradis. In an interview with British GQ, the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald shared his kids told him, “I could feel people look at me differently, because of the accusations towards you. And then people start putting things in magazines: ‘He’s insane. He needs to take a sanity test…’ You know, ludicrous stuff.”

Johnny Depp further said, “I’m sure it wasn’t easy for my 14-year-old boy to go to school, you know what I mean? I’m sure it wasn’t easy for my 14-year-old boy to go to school, you know what I mean?”

In an interview with GQ, the actor reacted to Amber Heard’s domestic violence allegations on him. Johnny Depp revealed, “To harm someone you love? As a kind of bully? No, it didn’t, it couldn’t even sound like me. Initially, I just kept my mouth shut, you know? I knew it was going to stick on me and it would get weirder.”

Currently, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are grabbing headlines for the former’s libel suit against the newspaper, The Sun. The daily had tagged him as ‘wife-beater’ in their article post Amber Heard’s allegations. The latest update on the libel case has proved helpful for Depp. Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, Depp’s ex-girlfriends said that Johnny was never violent with them. Also, High Court will now consider Heard’s Ex-PA Kate James’ testimony against the Aquaman actress.

