Justice League: Not Just Zack Snyder’s Daughter’s Death Made Him Walk Out, He Was FIRED Due To THIS Reason?

Justice League released in 2017, but was a box office failure. The film featured Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and Flash. The DC film was initially being directed by Zack Snyder. However, due to his daughter’s unfortunate demise, he pulled off from the project. The Avengers director Joss Whedon took over, but fans weren’t happy with the film.

When Justice League released, fans of the San Diego Comic-Con created a storm. It was all because Zack Snyder’s work wasn’t a part of it. Ever since, they have been bombarding DC Comics, Warner Bros, and the team’s Twitter handles and demanding for the original director’s cut. While it’s finally releasing next year on HBO Max, what we have may leave you baffled.

A recent report now suggests that the real reason behind Warner Bros not releasing Zack Synder’s cut of Justice League wasn’t just the incomplete project. Apparently, the makers weren’t happy with the director’s work and even felt it was ‘unwatchable.’ To add on, they weren’t happy on the dark take that the Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and other characters were being shaped in. Yes, you heard that right.

Collider Journalist Matt Goldberg revealed the same as, “I also heard that Snyder’s rough-cut of the movie was ‘unwatchable’ (a word that jumped out at me because it’s rare you hear two separate sources use the exact same adjective). Of course, even if that’s true, there’s obviously more to the story since rough cuts can be fixed up with reshoots, rewrites, etc.”

Meanwhile, previously DC actors like Gal Gadot AKA Wonder Woman and Ben Affleck AKA Batman had hinted that a Snyder cut existed. During Justice League’s second anniversary, they took to social media and wrote, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Clearly, the actors weren’t happy with the results either.

But all’s well that ends well and we do have Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League releasing this year. Are you excited?

