Game Of Thrones stars Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage are set to reunite for a vampire action-adventure “Good Bad & Undead”.

The duo is known for their roles of Tyrion Lannister and Khal Drogo respectively in GoT. They will also be producing the action-adventure film, which will be helmed by Max Barbakow. The film is based on an original idea by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, reports deadline.com.

In “Good Bad & Undead“, Peter Dinklage will essay the role of Van Helsing, last in a line of vampire hunters. He develops an uneasy partnership with a vampire (Jason Momoa) who has taken a vow never to kill again.

They get together to run a scam from town to town with Van Helsing pretending to vanquish the vampire for money. But they end up being on a run after a massive bounty is put on the vampire.

Legendary Entertainment is backing the project, and has described it as “‘Midnight Run’ in a Bram Stoker world”.

Peter Dinklage is known for his role in “Game Of Thrones”, for which he won four Emmys. His other credits include “My Dinner With Herve”, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “X-Men: Days Of Future Past”.

After “Game Of Thrones”, Momoa starred in the billion-dollar movie “Aquaman”. He will next be seen as Duncan Idaho in “Dune”, from director Denis Villeneuve. He has also finished production of Netflix’s “Sweet Girl”.

