Ben Affleck entered the DC Extended Universe as Bruce Wayne aka Batman in 2016. He starred in the film Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice which also starred Henry Cavill as Superman. Ben’s portrayal of caped crusader received a mixed response from the fans.

Often when an actor plays a superhero, they wish to keep some memory of their character with them. Whether it’s their weapon or suit, actors want to treasure it for life. Even Ben Affleck wanted to keep his grey Batsuit from the DC film. But Warner Bros asked him to pay a HUGE amount for the same. You will be shocked to know the numbers. That’s our DC Trivia #12 for today.

A few years ago, when Ben Affleck appeared on Live With Kelly And Michael, he shared this story. The Batman V Superman actor shared, “I asked them, ‘What about taking the suit home at the end of the thing?’ And they said, ‘For $100k.’ And I said, ‘Well maybe I’ll just take a picture …’ There’s a lot that goes into it, there’s a lot of designers. These movies have become the big deal, so they spend a lot of money on every little detail. And they’re scrutinized and criticized, and the guy who did the suits did a very good job.”

This was before he was all set to make an entry into the DC world. We wonder if Warner Bros has allowed Ben to keep the Batsuit or not. After Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Ben Affleck appeared as the dark knight in 2017 film, Justice League. However, the actor has decided not to play the superhero character anymore.

The new actor to play this much loved DC superhero next is Robert Pattinson. Fans can’t wait to see his version of the caped crusader in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

This was our DC Trivia about Ben Affleck wanting to buys the Batsuit for today. We will share more interesting facts about your favourite films and superheroes every day.

