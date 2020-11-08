Gwyneth Paltrow Is Here With Another Unique Product After The Success Of Her ‘V*gina’ Smelling Candle





Gwyneth Paltrow, who we all know as Pepper Potts from films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is a businesswoman who has backed some unique and bizarre products. The Iron Man actress recently posted v*gina scented candles on her website and is now back with another product – lamps made of bread.

You read that right. Not only does the lamp look like a bread (something that wouldn’t have raised our eyebrows) but the ingredients used are the same from a bakery. Read on for details.

According to Gwyneth Paltrow’s website, goop, users can now purchase a fully functioning lamp that is made from flour. As per the pictures on the website, the ‘Batard Bread Lamp’ looks like a baguette. It features LED lights as well as a dimmer switch.

The bread shaped lamp is made of bread flour, cake flour, salt and yeast. The product is then dipped in resin to make it durable and pest free. The lamp cost $210.00. It is 13 inches long, 3.5 inches wide and 3 inches tall.

The product details of the ‘Batard Bread Lamp’ on Gwyneth Paltrow’s website read: “The perfect gift for anyone with a sourdough starter—or a love of whimsical home décor. Handcrafted in Japan, this loaf-shaped lamp is made of actual bread (don’t worry, it’s thoroughly coated in resin to prevent any pests from getting at it) and a LED light that radiates a warm, comforting glow in whatever room it’s in.”

Talking about Gwyneth Paltrow’s earlier offering on the website, she launched her v*gina scented candle, ‘This Smells Like My V*gina, at the start of this year. This product, made of geranium, citrusy bergamot and cedar along with Damask rose and ambrette seeds, cost $75.

After ‘This Smells Like My V*gina,’ Gwyneth Paltrow launched another candle, ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm.’ It is made from a blend of tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose. Her third candle, ‘This Smells Like My Prenup’ followed it. This candle is made from a blend of grapefruit and citrusy bergamot with supple ripened raspberry.

What are your thoughts on Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest unique product? Let us know in the comments.

