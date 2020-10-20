We all are aware of Brad Pitt’s colourful love life. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actor has had one heck of romantic life. He has dated some amazing women from the Hollywood Industry – from Jennifer Aniston to Angelina Jolie. He has had some ugly splits as well. But today we are going to talk about his relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow.

Brad and Gwyneth were a couple for a short period, but they could still be referred to as the Hollywood dream couple. Even though their relationship did not last long, but Paltrow still has memories of that period because she learned a lot from him. Continue reading further to know more.

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed to ABC News in 2003 all that her relationship with Brad Pitt taught her regardless of the little time she spent with him. She said, “My kind of internal stuff really tripped up that whole relationship. And I felt really responsible, and also like I was the architect of my own misery.”

Gwyneth Paltrow also revealed that the relationship she had with Brad Pitt taught her the crucial lesson of how to handle Hollywood fame and public interest in her personal life.

For the unversed, Paltrow and Pitt were the Hollywood dream couple in the early 90s. The lovers started dating in 1994, shortly after they played husband and wife in the horror-thriller Se7en. Their relationship got off at a fast pace, and they even began to re-organize their film shooting schedules, so they could spend more time together.

Two years later, they announced their engagement, and fans were thrilled about it. Sadly, Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Pitt separated in 1997 before they could walk down the aisle. Well, none of them revealed much about their split. All the fans were left with was a piece of break-up news.

We are glad to hear that Paltrow had many things to learn from this relationship.

