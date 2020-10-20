WWE: Emotional Undertaker Has A Special Message For His Indian Fans

After the successful stint in Wrestlemania 36 over AJ Styles, The Undertaker left fans heartbroken by putting the curtain on his glorious career. It was through docu-series, The Last Ride, the phenom proclaimed the message to the arena.

Over the career spanning for three decades, the legend never failed to entertain his fans. Be it his rivalry with Kane or iconic Wrestlemania stuff, everything was loved by his fans. Even during the tough times, deadman was there to entertain his loyal fan base and support his close friend and WWE head, Vince McMahon.

In-ring capabilities, highly professional attitude and work ethics, all such qualities put him in the league of pro-wrestlers with negligible or no haters. With his breathtaking performances and intriguing persona, The Undertaker made his fans all across the globe, especially in India and other Asian countries. In fact, we can say that he helped WWE to grow as a cult brand in India.

For all such love and respect over the years, The Undertaker has shared a special message for all his Indian fans. He recently took to Twitter and shared a thanking message. He wrote, “The support received over the years from fans across the world still amazes me. Thank you to the fans in @WWEIndia, I hope you enjoy #30YearsOfTaker on @SPN_Action.” His message came in response to a tweet about a special tribute to him by Sony Sports.

Take a look at the post:

The support received over the years from fans across the world still amazes me. Thank you to the fans in @WWEIndia, I hope you enjoy #30YearsOfTaker on @SPN_Action. https://t.co/Vy1yekpatA — Undertaker (@undertaker) October 19, 2020

Singh Brothers, who are part of WWE, reacted to the message of the phenom. Their official tweet reads, “Our families back home in India have loved @undertaker for all those 30 years! Action figures, posters, stickers, even Bollywood. When they think of wrestling in India, it’s the Undertakers name. @WWEIndia #30YearsOfTaker.”

Our families back home in India have loved @undertaker for all those 30 years! Action figures, posters, stickers, even Bollywood. When they think of wrestling in India, it’s the Undertakers name. 🇮🇳 👍🏽@WWEIndia #30YearsOfTaker https://t.co/I6wZxR9ARW — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) October 19, 2020

Legend, we will miss you!

In the last episode of his docu-series, The Undertaker sent a message loud and clear. The man himself called it off after putting his body on the line for 33 glorious years.

He said that the Wrestlemania 36’s Boneyard Match against AJ Styles is the perfect ending for his career. “If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it. If [WWE Chairman] Vince [McMahon] was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would have to consider that. Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career I have no desire to get back in the ring,” Taker quotes.

