WWE is going through a crisis, especially the pandemic period has witnessed some major downfalls for the company. We have seen a rise in competition between the Vince McMahon led company and its rival brand AEW.

With Miro aka Rusev being the latest addition to the list, we have seen several WWE stars joining AEW and amongst them are Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood who are currently the part of tag team FTR. The duo is best known for their stint as The Revival.

Recently, while speaking on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood made some interesting revelations related to Vince McMahon and WWE.

Harwood said, “Our very last meeting with Vince, he told us. He apologized to us because the system was broken. It’s crazy because Vince wants to hear those — he wants to hear those ideas, whether he wants to use them or not — because you know, just like everyone, he has an ego. But he wants to hear those ideas. But the 130 people that you have to go through to give those ideas, they are so afraid to be face-to-face with him, you know?”

“That blows my mind, like, I understand he is an enigma. And I understand that he’s created his own kind of legacy in the minds of people in the business. But they’re so afraid of losing their job because they pitch an idea, they want to stay as low-key as possible because they want to get a paycheck the next week,” added Dax Harwood.

Meanwhile, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood made their debut on AEW as FTR during May 2020. Currently, they are AEW tag team champions.

