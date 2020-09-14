Demi Lovato On Fake Tweets Of Ex-Fiance Max Ehrich About Selena Gomez: “Don’t Y’all Have More Important S**t To Write About In 2020?”

It’s rude to spread false news, and singer-actress Demi Lovato has spoken about the same. Demi took to her Insta stories a couple of hours ago and opened up about the screenshots of ex-fiance, Max Ehrich’s rude tweets of 2015. In these resurfaced tweets, Max allegedly calls Selena Gomez prettier and a better singer than Lovato.

Talking about Max’s alleged fake tweets, one read, “Hahaha Selena Gomez and demi are cute together [sic] but boy if you think demi is prettier…you’re WRONG!” Another tweet read, “There’s a female singer that screams so much, that’s why my girl S is better than you know who.”

Demi Lovato took to her Instagram stories and in a series of post slammed these tweets. She wrote, “It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. Secondly, don’t y’all have more important s**t to write about in 2020??? I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the face that her murderers still haven’t been arrested. WRITE ABOUT THAT.”

In her next story, Demi Lovato wrote, “But then I stop and think.. it’s hella rude but damn.. I get it. And I don’t wanna look at what’s really happening in the world either but WE HAVE TO. Yes, it’s easier to tear apart celebrities and their relationships because 2020 suck and scares the sh*t out of us all but it’s only gonna stay terrifying until we address it all and WORK ON SOLUTIONS TOGETHER.”

She added, “So while on one hand I understand have compassion for those who are so horrified at the reality of 2020 that they gotta distract themselves with doctored images in order to not focus on how bad these times are -but on the other hand, if you’re aren’t 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters. Please.”

Check out the screenshots of Max Ehrich’s tweets here:

Demi Lovato’s fiancé, Max Ehrich, is currently being critisized by fans after his old tweets and comments concerning Selena Gomez have resurfaced on the internet. pic.twitter.com/D7ENJMd9sq — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) September 12, 2020

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato became friends during their time together for Disney Channel’s shows in the mid-2000s. The singers-actresses have had a rocky friendship since the beginning. In an earlier interview talking about their friendship, Lovato said that they are not friends at the moment but that she (Demi) will always have love for her and wish her nothing but the best.

What are your thoughts on Demi Lovato’s latest post?

Must Read: The Devil All The Time Early REVIEWS OUT: Tom Holland & Robert Pattinson Starrer Receives Mixed Reaction

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube