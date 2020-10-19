La La Land & Whiplash's Mashup Is EXACTLY What You Need To Watch For Some #MondayMotivation

When you think about good musicals, La La Land and Whiplash are undoubtedly two of the must-see options in that genre. Yeah, many will debate of Whiplash not being a musical but it’s not so. Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we are here with a mashup of these two brilliant films.

In a very supremely edited video, we see two very electrifying scenes from both the films. How will this motivate your Monday? Watch the video to know more.

Both the films, La La Land and Whiplash, are by director Damien Chazelle, and we can see how they just blend in so well in this mashup. Share your favourite scenes from both the movies in the comments section below.

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Thursday with a nostalgia-filled #ThrowbackThursday.

