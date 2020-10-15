Whoa! John Cena SECRETLY Marries GF Shay Shariatzadeh

WWE star and actor, John Cena is back in the news and this time not for his goofy social media game but for the very very right reason. Our beloved star has finally settled down in his life. Yes, you read that right! Below are all the details you want to know.

After being in relationship with former WWE diva, Nikki Bella, for over six years, Cena finally moved on with Shay Shariatzadeh. It was last year when fans of Cena learnt about his relationship. In October last year, the couple made it official with their PDA at Playing With Fire’s premiere.

Speaking about Shay Shariatzadeh, John Cena had said, “What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special.”

Now, after keeping the relationship a bit low profile, John Cena had an intimate affair in Tampa city of Florida. He ‘officially’ dedicated his whole life to Shay Shariatzadeh on 12th October, confirms E! News.

Well, looks like Cena has literally lived to his “You can’t see me” catchphrase by getting married secretly. We wish him and her wife Shay Shariatzadeh, a happy married life ahead!

Meanwhile, recently Cena’s ex, Nikki Bella had opened up about her relationship with the pro-wrestler. While speaking on the ‘Better Together’ podcast, she said that Cena was willing to have kids to make the things work out and various other aspects of the relationship.

Nikki Bella quoted, “Overall, we did have such an incredible relationship, it was just two people that wanted two different lives. We were trying so hard to make it one. Even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell, it’s not what we wanted. And that’s really, like, you know, what pushed me in the end, was like, if I’m going to force someone to be a father … what if he looks at you down the road and just regrets everything, and then you have this child and you’ve built this life. Is that what you want? And I remember thinking, ‘It’s not what I want.’ “

