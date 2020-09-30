John Cena Compares Fast & Furious To BTS: "Love What This Band Has Done”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is celebrating the Korean boy band BTS this week. While the fans (ARMY) of the band is widespread, one of them is none other than the WWE legend and actor John Cena. The actor has compared the BTS to his franchise Fast & Furious while having the best things to say about them.

John Cena, who is now gearing for the Fast & Furious 9 compared its fandom with BTS. The actor called the boy band an inspiration for many.

Talking to Jimmy Fallon, John Cena said, “I love what this band has done. I got interested in the music; then I got interested in what the music stood for. They advocate self-love, they advocate don’t be afraid of failure, they advocate that you are enough. They’re kinda trying to shatter all the stereotypical difficulties and uncomfortable situations that we all go through and they are catering that message to people who are living that Young people. The message they send to the world is special.”

“Fast 9, very similar to BTS, they have this global fanbase ’cause they’ve been making these movies for 20 years. So, it’s been a legacy project,” John Cena added.

Cena plays the role of Vin Diesel’s on-screen brother in the franchises. The has received critical as well as the audience’s acclaim across the globe. But, Cena calls his first day on the set of Fast & Furious like walking in the WWE Locker Room.

John Cena said, “Walking into the sets of Fast was very similar to walking into the WWE locker room. You have men and women risking their lives for a living and curated this experience they are very proud of,” he explained. “I felt just as much pressure as my month on the road on WWE.”

John Cena added, “The newest instalment, like everybody knows, Fast is going to kill it when it comes to action. The thing I love about Fast 9 is people are going see weave that legacy together and it’s not merely what is Fast going to do next for action.”

What are your thoughts on Cena comparing F&F to BTS? Let us know in the comments section below.

