Euphoria actress, Zendaya is all set to step in the shoes of Ronnie Spector in the upcoming biopic. As per reports, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress will play the Ronettes’ frontwoman aka the ‘Take Me Home Tonight’ singer in an A24 and New Regency production of her life.

As per reports, just like Aretha Franklin choose Jennifer Hudson to play her in the upcoming MGM biopic Respect, Spector too personally selected the Emmy-winning actor to portray her character in her early years. Read on for more details.

As per reports in Deadline, Emmy award-winning actress, Zendaya will be onboard to essay the role of singer Ronnie Spector in her biopic. As per the portal, deals have just closed for Spector’s life rights as well as for Be My Baby. Ronnie Spector and Vince Waldron penned the memoir (Be My Baby). The portal further reported that early conversations are underway to being Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Jackie Sibblies Drury on board for the script.

As per Variety, Ronnie Spector’s biopic starring Zendaya will emphasize Spector’s early career. It will include the formation of the Ronettes group and their subsequent signing to Phil Spector’s Philles Records. While at the label, the band recorded their hit ‘Be My Baby’. The film will also follow Spector’s marriage to the record producer and their eventual divorce. It will also cover the period of Spector’s battle to gain back the rights to her music.

The film will be produced by Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, Mark Itkin, Tom Shelly and Zendaya. Jonathan Greenfield and Spector will be the exec producers.

Talking about Zendaya, the actress made headline a few weeks earlier for becoming the youngest person to win an Emmy award in the lead actress in a drama series category. She took home the trophy – or well the trophy came home this year -for her performance as Rue in HBO’s Euphoria.

On the professional front, Zandaya will soon feature in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune with Timothée Chalamet. She will also star in ‘Malcom & Marie’ co-starring John David Washington. The project was recently sold to Netflix for $30 million.

