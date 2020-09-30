Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin made its way on Netflix recently. The film went on to receive excellent reviews across and is the talk of the town. While Brown and director Harry Bradbeer have confirmed the chances of the sequel, the latest report is more exciting for Cavill fans. Read on to know more about the same.

As per the reports, alongside a sequel to Enola Holmes, the studio is also discussing a unique spin-off for Henry’s Sherlock Holmes. Everything is in the initial stage right now, and they want the Superman actor to return to it.

Yes, you read that right, Henry Cavill played brother Sherlock Holmes to Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes. The actor who has already impressed fans with his superhero avatar left no stone unturned to master Sherlock as well. His fans were left asking for more of him, and this news is just what they were seeking. No official confirmation about the same has been made as of yet.

Meanwhile, there is a sequel to the Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill starrer in the making. Talking about the possibility of it, as per We Got This Covered, Brown said, “Yeah, there’s more of the story to be told. The story isn’t over yet. She isn’t grown up; there’s no conclusion. I think she’ll forever be someone who is always evolving, but there’s definitely more to be shown on screen. Harry and I loved working together, so this has to happen. Harry, we’ve got to send an email.”

Meanwhile, director Harry Bradbeer has also confirmed that the talks about the prequel are on. He said, “There’s discussion. I can’t really say. It’d be crazy of me to say. I think we would love it, if it would happen. That would be amazing. Someone’s going to have the energy for it. It’d be wonderful to get five more movies out of this scene. I do think they’re extraordinary stories to tell, and what a period.”

How excited are you for Henry Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes spin-off film? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, tell us your review of Netflix’s Enola Holmes.

