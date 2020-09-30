Lion King Prequel On Its Way, NOT Jon Favreau But This Director To Helm It!

Last year went on to be a nostalgia ride as Disney brought us Lion King, and we all fell in love with it. It turns out there is yet more of the Mufasa Simba banter that we will get to witness. As per the latest reports, a prequel to the 2019 Lion King is happening but, it isn’t Jon Favreau directing it. The leader of the ship this time is an Oscar-Winner and below are all the deets.

Lion King prequel is underway at Disney as we speak. The film will be helmed by Oscar-winning film Moonlight director Barry Jenkins. Alumni Jeff Nathanson is taking over the writing yet again. Jeff has already penned a draft of the prequel.

For the unversed, the 2019 Lion King film which was a remake of the 1994 animated version was a massive hit. The film was a first of its kind, where the studio used high-end technology to create photo-realistic animals and the African landscape. The film also had some big names from Hollywood and Bollywood voice them for the English and Hindi versions respectively. The film went on to earn $1.65 billion globally.

Now with Barry Jenkins taking the legacy, Jon Favreau revamped ahead, the anticipation for the project is too high. Jenkins, while expressing his happiness, spoke how he helped his sister raise two young boys and lived with these characters. He calls this opportunity a dream come true.

Lion King prequel director as per The Hollywood Reporter said, “Helping my sister raise two young boys during the ’90s, I grew up with these characters. Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true”.

Barry Jenkins went to win a screenwriting Oscar for Moonlight, which was also named the best picture in the same year. What do you have to say about the Lion King prequel? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, let us know your favourite Simba Mufasa memory

Must Read: BTS’ Dynamite With 153,000 Downloads & 14 Million Streams Achieves THIS New Feat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube