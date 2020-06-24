Leonardo DiCaprio Collaborates With Netflix & Barry Jenkins For Virunga’s Film Adaptation

Adding one more film to his kitty is Leonardo DiCaprio. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star is collaborating with streaming giant Netflix and Oscar winner Barry Jenkins. The team is collaborating for the feature adaptation of the much-celebrated documentary Virunga. Scroll below to know more details.

Virunga, for the unversed, is an Oscar-nominated documentary, written and directed by Orlando von Einsiedel. It released in 2014 and was one of the most loved documentaries sin the Oscar nominations.

As per Deadline, Leonardo DiCaprio who was also the executive producer on the original documentary will be serving as a co-producer on the adaptation. Virunga will have Leo’s Appian way partners Jennifer Davisson and Phillip Watson as producers as well. Orlando von Einsiedel will be on the executive producer’s chair.

Virunga is a true story about rangers in Africa risking their lives to say the forest and its endangered gorillas. Barry Jenkins who is incharge of the adaptation, already has a few successful ones in his kitty. Some of which include, James Baldwin’s If Beale Street Could Talk, Flint Strong and the biopic of Alvin Ailey

As for Leonardo DiCaprio, the actor is also reuniting with his hit filmmaker Martin Scorsese for the adaptation of The Killer Of The Flower Moon. The film is touted to be a massive affair.

What are your thoughts on Virunga’s feature adaptation? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned for more updates.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!