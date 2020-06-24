Brad Pitt At The Worldwide Box Office: From World War Z To Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Top 10 Grossers Of The Star

Brad Pitt is one of the biggest actors in Hollywood. Despite not doing too many commercial films, he has managed to create a huge fanbase for itself thanks to his stunning screen presence, charm, and acting skills. But it’s not like the star hasn’t given big films.

Brad Pitt has in fact done several films which did very well worldwide. Though his films haven’t done commercially well enough in past few years, he still has decent to good box office numbers to flaunt.

Let’s have a look at the Top 10 Worldwide Box Office Grossers of Brad Pitt so far according to Box Office Mojo:

1) World War Z

Starring Brad Pitt in lead along with Mireille Enos, Daniella Kertesz, James Badge Dale, and others, the 2013 Action, Adventure & Horror film stands at the top in the highest-grossing films of Brad Pitt. At Worldwide Box Office, the film has done a business of $540 million.

2) Troy

The 2004 War film had Brad Pitt in lead along with Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Diana Kruger, and others. The much-loved film did a business of $497 million at the worldwide box office.

3) Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Mr. & Mrs. Smith was the film which brought Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie together onscreen and this was the film on the sets of which sparks flew between them.

The film is 3rd highest grosser of Brad Pitt and has done a worldwide business of $487 back in 2005.

4) Ocean’s Eleven

Brad Pitt is popularly known for his Ocean series. 2001 film, Ocean Eleven stands as the highest-earning film of the franchise with a WW business of $451 million.

5) Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Brad Pitt & Leonardo DeCaprio set the Hollywood ablaze with Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood in 2019. The Quentin Tarantino directed film earned $374 million at the Box Office globally.

6) Ocean’s Twelve

The 2004 film of the Ocean’s franchise isn’t much behind of the Ocean’s Eleven as it earned $363 at the Worldwide Box Office.

7) The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The 2008 American fantasy romantic drama film worked decently well at the Box Office as it did a business of $336 million worldwide. Directed by David Fincher, the film also had Cate Blanchett and others along with Brad Pitt.

8) Se7en

Brad Pitt’s 1995 film Se7en still stands tall in the chart of his Top 10. Also starring Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey & Gwyneth Paltrow, the film scored $327 million at the worldwide Box Office.

9) Megamind

The Animation film had Brad Pitt voicing the character of Metro Man who is a spoof of Superman. The film did a business of $322 million.

10) Inglourious Basterds

The 2009 film had Quentin Tarantino, Christopher Waltz, Eli Roth, and others along with Brad Pitt. Inglourious Basterds did a business of

$321 million at the worldwide box office.

Which is your most favourite film of Brad Pitt among these?

