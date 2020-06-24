Tom Holland Completes 5 Years As Spider-Man, Fans Celebrate Their 'Friendly Neighbourhood Spidey'
Tom Holland Completes 5 Years As Spider-Man, Fans Celebrate Their ‘Friendly Neighbourhood Spidey’

Global heartthrob Tom Holland entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man and there was no looking back. Tuesday, happens to be the day, Tom completes 5 years of being the fan favourite superhero, his fans have poured in love for him on his fifth anniversary. Scroll down to see what they have to see.

So far, Tom Holland has played Spider-Man in five films. Full fledge parts in Spider-Man Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Apart from the two, he made appearances in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Meanwhile, the good news is that Tom Holland will be reprising the character a few more time, because of the new deal between Marvel and Sony. Talking about same and Spider-Man, Marvel president Kevin Feige in a Comicbook report said, “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

However, Tom Holland fans have gone crazy over Twitter as they are wishing him his fifth Spidey anniversary. Many have shared their fan edits, while everyone has many good and lovely things to say about the star. Below are a few reactions.

How happy are you about 5 years of Tom Holland? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out