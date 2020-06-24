Tom Holland Completes 5 Years As Spider-Man, Fans Celebrate Their ‘Friendly Neighbourhood Spidey’

Global heartthrob Tom Holland entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man and there was no looking back. Tuesday, happens to be the day, Tom completes 5 years of being the fan favourite superhero, his fans have poured in love for him on his fifth anniversary. Scroll down to see what they have to see.

So far, Tom Holland has played Spider-Man in five films. Full fledge parts in Spider-Man Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Apart from the two, he made appearances in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Meanwhile, the good news is that Tom Holland will be reprising the character a few more time, because of the new deal between Marvel and Sony. Talking about same and Spider-Man, Marvel president Kevin Feige in a Comicbook report said, “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

However, Tom Holland fans have gone crazy over Twitter as they are wishing him his fifth Spidey anniversary. Many have shared their fan edits, while everyone has many good and lovely things to say about the star. Below are a few reactions.

it’s been 5 years since tom holland was announced as spider-man, so i think we should all appreciate the amazing reactions everyone had to the cw trailer. his spider-man is so loved pic.twitter.com/fDTJ6zsunM — evie (@petermjsthasmin) June 23, 2020

5 years ago tom holland was given his dream role as spiderman and we’ve been blessed by this every day since then pic.twitter.com/465RkQJB66 — daisy🕸 (@spideyhollandx) June 23, 2020

Tom Holland got casted as Spider-Man 5 years ago and since then he: •Was in 5 Marvel movies with a total of over 6.68B$ at the box office.

•Was in the highest grossing movie of all time.

•Starred in the highest grossing Spider-Man movie of all time with over 1.1B$. pic.twitter.com/HRQO1cXDR8 — farha (@tomsveins) June 23, 2020

5 years ago today Tom Holland was casted as the web head, To this day he remains arguably the biggest character to make an appearance in the MCU and he steals the show every time. Not only that but he has also ushered in a new generation of fans. Here's to another 5 years pic.twitter.com/HMofaGKPtw — That One Spider-Guy (@josephwayne2421) June 23, 2020

today marks 5 years since tom holland was casted in his dream role, spider-man. im so proud of how far he has come as an actor and i can’t wait to see where this character goes in the future 🥳 pic.twitter.com/GfZ4YbiZYg — stew‎Ⓐrt • ᛤ (@tomstdatt) June 23, 2020

You are Truly,

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘼𝙢𝙖𝙯𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙎𝙥𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣 🕷

5 years ago today Tom Holland gained the title of becoming Peter Parker, here’s to more years of having incredible Spiderman movies with Tom ❤️🥰 ((p.s. hope you guys like my lil digi art hehe)) pic.twitter.com/TRX4hzNqh2 — 🥐𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐲🥐 (@QuackSon003) June 23, 2020

How happy are you about 5 years of Tom Holland? Let us know in the comments section below.

