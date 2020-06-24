Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder recently accused Mel Gibson of anti-Semitism and homophobia again after a decade. The Braveheart fame has now come out in his defence and claimed that the accusations are false. Below is what both have to say.

Winona Ryder, recently, when asked if she has faced anti-Semitism in the industry, re-shared her encounter with Mel Gibson. For the unversed, Winona made the same claims back in 2010.

Talking to Sunday Times, Winona Ryder said, “We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends. And Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get Aids?’ And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?’”

Mel Gibson has now dismissed all these claims as false. In a statement that his spokesperson provided to Variety, he wrote, “This is 100% untrue. She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she’s lying about it now.”

About Winona Ryder’s claims that Mel Gibson approached her to apologise, the statement said, “She lied about him trying to apologize to her back then,” the response reads. ‘“He did reach out to her, many years ago, to confront her about her lies and she refused to address it with him.”

Anti-Semitism and Homophobic accusations have been around Mel Gibson since the very beginning, Winona Ryder’s is not the only one. For the ones who can’t recall, the actor had made some rather harsh comments about gay men and Jews back in 1991. He had even refused from apologizing.

