Miley Cyrus From Being An Addict To Sober For 6 Months: " It’s Really Hard Because Especially Being Young..."

Miley Cyrus rose to popularity because of Disney’s Hannah Montana. Today, years after the show is over, she is one of the topmost favourite singers around the world. Fans are always curious to know what’s going on, in her personal and professional life. In return, the actress never fails to surprise them as her life is full of entertainment, drama, excitement, and well, controversies.

In a recent interview, the Black Mirror actress has been her candid best. She spoke about her family, vocal surgery and also her journey of being an addict to sober. To those who follow Miley from the beginning, know that along with all the starry glitter, her life has always been controversial. Whether it’s her career, relationships, or addiction, she has been a topic of discussion in the past.

In a conversation with Variety, Miley Cyrus was asked if there’s anything she looks back at and thinks ‘what was I thinking?’ She answered, “One of my favourite interviews is when I say, ‘Anyone that smokes weed is a dummy’. That one I love to send to my parents, who are big stoners, every now and then. It’s been really important for me over the last year living a sober lifestyle because I really wanted to polish up my craft. I had a really big vocal surgery in November. I had freaking four weeks where I wasn’t allowed to talk. I was so ripped writing on the whiteboard, yelling at everybody [Laughs]. I had this one big bicep from just yelling at mom and still trying to do meetings. But it prepared me for the stillness and the quietness.”

About living life sober, she said she’s being sober for the past 6 months. Initially, Miley Cyrus decided to get sober due to her surgery. But eventually, it became about her mother. She stated, “My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable. My dad’s parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’ By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great.”

Miley Cyrus shared how being sober is hard as people think the person is no fun. She stated, “It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of “you’re no fun.” It’s like, ‘honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.’ The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”

Meanwhile, this year, the Wrecking Ball singer got divorced from Liam Hemsworth. Miley Cyrus is currently dating Cody Simpson and the duo is quite open about their relationship.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!