Millie Bobby Brown has garnered unprecedented fame with Stranger Things. She is the only female amongst the leading squad, but she’s ruling it like a queen. The actress portrays Eleven in the show also featuring Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo amongst others. However, it is Millie’s latest transformation that’s making a hell lot of noise.

Some days back, we reported to you, Brown’s blonde look. She looked totally mesmerizing as she was seen bathing in the sun. The funniest part remained the fact that she did it to match her dog. Unlike the usual short hair, this time Millie had hair running till her waist. Fans (including us) completely loved her blonde avatar. But now, there’s more and we’re drooling!

Millie Bobby Brown took to her Instagram and shared her latest look. The Stranger Things actress in the photo could be seen wearing a complete denim look. A light blue denim jacket, a white t-shirt under it, and matching bottoms completed her look. She even gave a dapper look as posed with glares.

The Godzilla actress, however, shared two pictures. In one, Millie Bobby Brown could be seen posing with straight hair. She appeared a complete mess as far as her hair goes, but we equally loved her in that form too! On the other hand, the second picture saw her in some beautiful waves. We cannot shy away from accepting what a classy woman she looked like in that one.

Leaving it to her fans, Millie asked them which one is it that they liked her in? “straight or curlyyyy 🖤,” she captioned her post.

Check out her post below:

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown isn’t returning on the big screens with Stranger Things 4 until next year. The shooting has been stalled owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The same has been confirmed by the creators The Duffer Brothers as well as the actors David Harbour and Gaten Matarazzo.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!