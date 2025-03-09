Mufasa: The Lion King is clinging on at the box office in North America with everything as it slows down due to new films and its digital release. It is set to cross a significant and probably its final milestone at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for more.

It is among the oldest releases running in the theatres now and was also in the domestic top 10 list past weekend. The Disney feature was made on a production budget of $200 million and has collected more than 3.5 times the price tag. It was directed by Barry Jenkins and based on a screenplay by Jeff Nathanson. Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, made her feature film debut with Mufasa.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mufasa: The Lion King is set to cross the $250 million milestone in the United States. The Disney feature collected $371K on the 12th Friday, experiencing a drop of just -7.2% from last Friday despite losing 245 theatres on Thursday owing to its digital release. Mufasa has hit the $249.2 million cume at the box office in North America.

Mufasa will hit a significant milestone today and is eyeing a $1.5 million to $2 million on its 11th three-day weekend in the United States. Mufasa: The Lion King has collected $458.88 million overseas, and with that, the Disney movie has hit a $708.04 million cume worldwide. It is the seventh highest-grossing film of 2024. The movie requires around $6 million to beat the worldwide haul of Dune: Part Two.

Dune: Part Two is the sixth highest-grossing film of last year, with a $714.64 million global haul. Mufasa will climb up one spot on the highest-grosser list if it surpasses the Timothee Chalamet starrer sci-fi movie. Mufasa: The Lion King was released in the theatres on December 20, 2024, and is also available on digital platforms.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

