Anthony Mackie will soon have one more thing to be grateful about – his Captain America: Brave New World will no longer be the lowest-grossing film in the franchise. The MCU movie is set to beat Chris Evans’ The First Avenger during this weekend or on Monday at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Captain America 4 was mimicking the box office run of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania but has outgrossed its dailies. Since MCU movies have stale luck at the box office, this film is also in danger of becoming a box office failure. In addition to mixed reviews, the film has a high budget and needs around $400 million or more to make the minimum amount of profit. It has failed to create a strong impression among the people and is now struggling to achieve milestones at the worldwide box office as well.

However, it has prevented itself from ending up as the lowest and second lowest-grossing film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU. It has beaten The Marvels and The Incredible Hulk to avoid this unwanted feat. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reveals Captain America: Brave New World collected around $2.1 million on its 4th Friday, with just a -41.4% drop from last Friday. It has collected precisely what The First Avenger did on its fourth Friday. However, it is lower than The Winter Soldier’s $4.4 million and Civil War’s $4.1 million.

Compared to the other movies released on Presidents Day, Captain America 4 collected more than Sonic the Hedgehog and Fifty Shades of Grey’s $1.8 million grosses. It is also higher than Ant-Man 3’s $1.7 million. However, Anthony Mackie’s movie collected much less than Deadpool’s $4.7 million and Black Panther’s $10 million 4th Friday grosses.

Captain America: Brave New World has reached the $170.2 million cume in North America and is expected to beat The First Avenger’s $176.7 million domestic haul this weekend or Monday. It is still enjoying a competitionless run at the box office, which will change once Snow White hits the screens. The MCU movie might even lose the #1 spot in the domestic chart this week to Mickey 17.

The film’s international cume is $178.40 million, and adding the domestic cume to it, the worldwide collection stands at $348.6 million. Captain America: Brave New World was released in theatres on February 14.

