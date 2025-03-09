Mickey 17, directed by Bong Joon Ho, is expected to beat the industry’s projections after scoring a decent opening day number. The film’s opening day collection is on par with Ridley Scott’s Napoleon. Robert Pattinson and Mark Ruffalo’s sci-fi black comedy has been praised by the critics, but that is not enough for it to recover its hefty budget. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie has been awarded a B on CinemaScore and has good ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. It has received 79% on RT, and critics have reportedly praised it for its thought-provoking themes and genre-fusing. The sci-fi flick features an ensemble cast comprising Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. It was welcomed with open arms at the box office in South Korea.

Mickey 17 is based on Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel Mickey7 and is set in the future. The plot follows a man who signs up to be an ‘Expendable’ in space, a disposable worker who gets cloned after he dies. People are praising Bong Joon Ho’s work and Robert Pattinson’s performance.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mickey 17 is expected to beat the industry’s projections with its opening weekend collections. Pattinson’s film collected a solid $7.7 million on its opening day, including $2.5 million from the Thursday previews. The film’s collection is on par with Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, which also collected $7.7 million on its release day. The 2023 movie collected $20.63 million in its debut weekend in North America.

The sci-fi movie’s release day collection is higher than Annihilation’s $3.9 million and even Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix Resurrections’ $6.4 million. However, it came in lower than Don’t Worry Darling’s $9.5 million, Furiosa’s $10.4 million, and Civil War’s $10.8 million. Mickey 17 is projected to earn between $20 million and $23 million during its three-day opening weekend in the United States, becoming the biggest opening of director Bong Joon Ho.

Mickey 17 had a reported production budget of $118 million, excluding marketing and distribution costs. This means it will have to earn more than $275 million worldwide to make a profit. The word-of-mouth for the film is quite positive and might benefit the movie in its lifetime.

Bong Joon Ho and Robert Pattinson’s Mickey 17 was released in the theatres on March 7.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Ne Zha 2 Box Office: Creates History By Earning $2B In A Single Market, To Beat MCU’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Film Today!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News