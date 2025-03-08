The Mollywood box office has finally got its 3rd hit film of 2025 as Kunchacko Boban’s Officer On Duty claims the hit verdict for itself. Also starring Priyamani, Jithu Ashraf’s directorial debut garnered a lot of praise and is a commercial success!

The crime thriller, after 17 days, stands at a total collection of 25.74 crore at the box office. Meanwhile, the worldwide total of the film in 17 days stands at 46.5 crore, and it will soon reachh the 50 crore mark!

Officer On Duty Box Office Day 17

On the 17th day, the third Saturday, March 8, Officer On Duty earned 1.34 crore at the box office. This was a jump of 78% from the previous day, which brought only 75 lakh on the third Friday. The third weekend of the film might touch 3 – 3.5 crore at the box office!

Check out the 17-day breakdown of the crime thriller at the box office.

Week 1: 15.4 crore

Week 2: 8.25 crore

Day 16: 75 lakh

Day 17: 1.34 crore

Total: 25.74 crore

Officer On Duty Budget & Recovery

Officer On Duty has been mounted on a budget of 12 crore, and it has churned out a profit of 13.74 crore in 17 days, registering a 114.5% return on investment. While it has claimed the hit verdict, it needs a total collection of 36 crore at the box office to earn a superhit tag!

3rd Mollywood Hit Of 2025

Kunchacko Boban‘s film is the third Malayalam hit of 2025 after delivering two superhits – Rekhachithram and Ponman!

