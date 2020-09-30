The internet never forgets anything you do or say; especially if you are a public figure. A few months ago, JK Rowling received massive backlash on social media for her views which people found transphobic. If that wasn’t enough, they even slammed the author for her new book ‘Troubled Blood’ for appearing transphobic in nature. Fantastic Beasts actor Eddie Redmayne is not pleased with her views.

Earlier, it was Harry Potter actors Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson not agreeing with Rowling’s opinion. Both the actors came out in support of the community and said that trans people life matters. Similarly, Eddie, who played a transgender person in 2015 film The Danish Girl said he completely disagrees with the author’s comment.

Recently, a portal published an article with the headline that reads – ‘Eddie Redmayne Defends JK Rowling’s Transphobic Comments’. The actor has now cleared about being misquoted and showed his support towards the transgender community. The Fantastic Beasts actor told The Wrap, “As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand. I disagree with Jo’s comments.”

The Fantastic Beasts actor added, “Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid. I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse.”

Eddie Redmayne also said, “There continues to be a hideous torrent of abuse towards trans people online and out in the world that is devastating.”

Meanwhile, the shooting of Fantastic Beasts 3 has resumed in London. The film also stars Jude Law, Katherine Waterston and Johnny Depp, Dan Fogler, and Alison Sudol. There are reports that the third part will feature young Hagrid and young Voldemort. However, the makers are yet to confirm the same.

What do you have to say about Eddie’s reaction to JK Rowling’s comments? Do you agree with him? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

