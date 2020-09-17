Harry Potter creator/writer JK Rowling has been a topic of discussions many times on the internet. The netizens are not happy with her views on several topics. A few months ago, the author received severe backlash for her menstruation tweet which many people found transphobic.

JK Rowling has again grabbed headlines for another wrong reason. Recently, she launched a new book called ‘Troubled Blood’, by her crime writer pseudonym Robert Galbraith. However, the internet isn’t pleased with the novel. The plot of the novel revolves around a transvestite serial killer who kills women. A lot of people have called her out for transphobia again.

Time and again, several Harry Potter movies actors have shared their views on JK Rowling‘s statements/tweets. Earlier, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson didn’t agree with the writer and showed their support to trans people rights. Now, actor Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid in HP movies has reacted to all the bashing she receives on the internet.

Robbie Coltrane said he doesn’t understand why JK Rowling receives all the backlash and even talked about the Twitter generation. The Harry Potter actor told Radio Times, “I don’t think what she said was offensive really. I don’t know why but there’s a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended.”

The Hagrid star added, “They wouldn’t have won the war, would they? That’s me talking like a grumpy old man, but you just think, ‘Oh, get over yourself. Wise up, stand up straight and carry on.”

Well, we wonder what Rowling and the internet have to say about Robbie Coltrane’s reaction.

On the work front, there are reports that in Fantastic Beasts 3, we will get to see younger Hagrid. As it’s the younger version, it is highly unlikely that Robbie Coltrane would play the character. Based on Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts series, the film stars Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler and Alison Sudol.

What do you think about the backlash JK Rowling receives on the internet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

