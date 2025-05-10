Long before Harry Potter became a billion-dollar juggernaut, J.K. Rowling was just another writer wandering around Edinburgh, trying to finish a story about a boy wizard. The tale we know today (full of spells, dark lords, and magical mayhem) actually started on a delayed train ride from Manchester to London. That’s where the seed for Harry Potter first popped into her head.

Fast forward a few years, and Rowling was knee-deep in plot lines. She had spent five years laying out the entire series. Yes, five years of brainstorming before a single book hit the shelves. She wrote much of her first draft sitting in local cafés around Edinburgh, typing away while sipping coffee.

But it wasn’t just the caffeine that helped. Edinburgh itself was a quiet co-writer. In an old interview, J.K. Rowling mentioned how the city slipped into her books. “It had some influence,” she shared (via Snitch Seeker). “There are some small things that wouldn’t have happened in the books if I hadn’t been living in Edinburgh.”

One of those “small things” turned out to be pretty major. While visiting a church, she stumbled upon a name that stopped her. She was looking for a last name for an irritatingly smug character named Gilderoy. It hit her!

“I happened to be in a church and saw the surname Lockhart,” Rowling recalled. Just like that, Gilderoy Lockhart was born. That’s how a walk through Edinburgh gave a name to one of Hogwarts’ most famously useless professors. Lockhart, known for big talk and zero talent, was later played by Sir Kenneth Branagh in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Rowling explained that small details like street names and places around town shaped her writing. She often wrote in cafés like The Elephant House and Nicolson’s, where the staff never batted an eye. Rowling appreciated how locals didn’t make a fuss. When Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone hit bookstores in 1997, Rowling’s magical world had already been carefully stitched together.

Rowling later sold the film rights to Warner Bros. for nearly £1 million (about $2 million). But she didn’t just hand them over, she stayed involved and pushed for one primary rule: keep the cast British or Irish. That’s how Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint got the gig.

From a delayed train to a random church visit, Rowling picked up pieces from everywhere. And somehow, even an arrogant wizard’s last name came from a church wall. Funny how inspiration sneaks up!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Loved Black Mirror? This Trippy, Reality-Bending Netflix Show Might Be Your Ideal Next Binge!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News