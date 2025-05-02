Daniel Radcliffe, our very own ‘Boy Who Lived,’ spilled the beans about a secret teenage crush in 2022. Turns out, Dan had a major thing for none other than Helena Bonham Carter — yes, Bellatrix Lestrange herself! During the reunion at The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Daniel shyly admitted he had once penned a cheeky little love letter to Carter back in the day.

And guess what? Carter still had it. She whipped it out during the show, and Radcliffe, blushing like a first-year at Hogwarts, read it aloud. “Dear HBC,” it began (per Entertainment Weekly). “It was a pleasure being your costar and coaster, in the sense that I always ended up holding your coffee,” he joked. Yep, even back then, the man knew how to work a pun!

But it got even sweeter. Daniel continued, “I do love you, and I just wish I’d been born 10 years earlier. I might’ve been in with a chance. Lots of love, and thanks for being cool.” The reunion wasn’t short on adorable revelations either. Emma Watson, our forever Hermione, confessed she had a childhood crush on Tom Felton (yep, Draco Malfoy himself).

Apparently, she’d check the call sheet every day just to see if Tom was filming. “Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And, I just don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him,” Emma recalled.

The Harry Potter franchise, rooted in J.K. Rowling’s cherished novels, genuinely launched icons from its youthful ensemble. Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rupert Grint (Ron), and Emma Watson (Hermione) essentially matured on camera. The concluding movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, cast its final spell and exited gracefully in July 2011. And honestly, life hasn’t been the same since.

Seeing the cast reunite brought all the feels. Laughter, a few tears, and a lot of behind-the-scenes gold. But Daniel’s little crush story totally stole the show. Helena Bonham Carter, famed for her eccentric characters and total show-stopping mayhem, obviously made a strong impact on a young little Dan. Truly, who could fault him?

