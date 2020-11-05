Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev make one of the boldest couples and they have proved it time and again. While some are too harsh on them for their honest expression of views, many are their fans due to the same quality. Recently, we came across one such example of honesty when Nikki confessed to dreaming about exes.

Yes, you read that right! The former WWE diva did say that and interestingly, she even stated that such dreams have really helped her to get clarity in a relationship with Artem Chigvintsev. She shared her views during the recent episode of The Bellas Podcast.

Nikki Bella said, “Well, what I found weird about my dreams is the season right now in this [mercury] retrograde, it’s supposed to be where we get a deeper understanding of ourselves and our journeys and our true purpose and even getting clarity on the past. And my dreams have been that.”

Nikki Bella revealed that her dreams were all about the conversations with exes.

“It’s been very vivid, but what’s weird is that it’s brought me so much clarity. This is why I’m so spiritual because I believe in energy,” she added.

Nikki had recently confessed that initially, her relationship with Artem Chigvintsev didn’t have any emotional touch to it. It was only later, the two started developing mutual feelings.

“I had to open up to Artem recently because this is the first time Artem’s been back on Dancing With the Stars since we’ve been in a serious relationship. And I said, ‘I can’t help it, it brings me these feelings of what everyone thinks of, like, ‘You guys had to like each other, you had to be all these things’ and it was bringing up these emotions for me,” she continued.

Meanwhile, recently Nikki Bella had shared about her awkward se*ual moments with Artem. The se*ual moments she confessed where during her stint with Artem Chigvintsev in Dancing With The Stars in 2017. While speaking on The Bellas Podcast, she had said, “I was with my fiancé, we were together at six years at that point. I remember the one thing that was awkward for me … their leg had to be in between your leg. I remember … it was the first time a man’s leg, other than my fiancé’s, was in between mine and I was like, ‘Woah!’ Like, it was weird.”

