It’s very difficult for us to reimaging any other actor playing our favourite superhero. But that doesn’t stop other actors from wanting to take up the mantle and reprise those roles. Recently, Walking Dead actor, Lennie James revealed the two Marvel Comics superheroes he most wants to play.

While talking about those he would like to play on screen, he also spoke about why Black Panther is not on his wish list.

Lennie James revealed to The Nerds of Color about one of his favourite Marvel characters in Daredevil. He said, “One of my favourite characters in the [Marvel] universe was Daredevil, and I know it’s a tricky one. I think they did a good origin story for it on the television show on Netflix [Marvel’s Daredevil], I think they didn’t quite get it right in the Ben Affleck version just because they got the suit wrong for him and just made it much too complicated.”

Lennie James added, “But I did, certainly in comic form, have a real soft spot for Daredevil. I just thought he was really cool, so that character I love.”

Ben Affleck played Matt Murdock in the 2003 film, Daredevil while Charlie Cox plays the same character in the Netflix TV series. Talking about playing up as the horn-headed hero, James said that it would be a different take on Matt Murdock. He revealed, “I’m a bit long in the tooth to be playing Daredevil now, so they’d have to do a kind of Logan version of it, of Daredevil at the end [of his career] as a grown man not quite being able to bend his knees at the top of some skyscraper in Hell’s Kitchen.”

Lennie James added, “And actually using the stick not just to find his way but also to keep him standing. We might have to do that version of it, but I’ve always loved Daredevil.”

James is also a fan of Eric Brooks. Eric is the half-human, half-vampire Blade, famously portrayed in Wesley Snipes’ trilogy. Marvel Studios are rebooting it with Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali. Talking about it the actor said, “I suppose if they did like they did in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse where they have different versions of Spider-Man if they have different versions of Blade I might get a look in. But I think the new version [of Blade] they’re gonna do, I’m really looking forward to.”

When asked his views on playing, Marvel’s Black Panther aka King T’Challa, James Lennie believes it may be disrespectful for another actor to assume that post the death of actor Chadwick Boseman. He said, “I think, after Chadwick, it’s going to be very difficult to do a Black Panther anytime soon. And it would be slightly disrespectful.”

James added. “But after Blade, Black Panther was the other character I ran to school screaming, ‘Have you seen who they’ve created? Have you seen who they’ve created?’ And I had a huge affinity for it, and I think that obviously as everybody else does, what Ryan [Coogler, director], and Chadwick, and Danai [Gurira], and everybody involved with it did with Black Panther is monumental.”

