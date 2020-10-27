A few months ago, when Zack Snyder revealed that Snyder Cut is officially releasing, fans went berserk. Since 2017, everyone is waiting to watch his version of Justice League. The director had to step out of the film due to a personal tragedy. To fill in, Joss Whedon made JL with his version. However, Whedon’s version received mixed reviews.

There are a lot of reasons why Snyder Cut is one of the much-anticipated movies. It will feature Ben Affleck as Batman again and Henry Cavill will be wearing the black Superman costume. Other than that, fans will get to see them battle against the deadly villain, Darkseid.

But it looks like the adventure won’t end here. Zack Snyder is planning to make Justice League even before the release of his first version. As reported by Small Screen Editor, “Snyder and HBO Max are already planning a sequel to this upcoming four-part series.”

Well, it seems that Snyder will again get to direct Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, and Jason Momoa. What’s interesting is if this news is true, Henry might wear the Superman costume again! After all, everyone wants him to play the DC superhero in more movies.

Meanwhile, talking about Justice League aka Snyder Cut, it will release on HBO Max. Despite being a movie, it’s quite long and has 4 parts. Zack Snyder’s JL will release on September 5, 2021.

Talking about the actors, Ben Affleck will be donning the Batman cape again in Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie. Gal Gadot is all set to take on the bad guys in Wonder Woman 1984. The film is expected to release during Christmas 2020. Jason Momoa will soon begin shooting for Aquaman 2 which also stars Amber Heard.

Henry Cavill has no new DC project. The actor is currently busy with Netflix series, The Witcher 2. He keeps sharing pics and videos from the sets and teases fans with his workout videos.

Do you think there should be a sequel to Justice League? Let us know in the comments below.

