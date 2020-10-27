Advertisement

The global pandemic has been quite fruitful for all the celebrities across the globe. Some have gotten quality time to spend with their families and some have announced their extending families by announcing pregnancies. The latest addition to this is model Emily Ratajkowski who is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear McClard.

The 29-year-old model revealed in a photoshoot by Vogue and shared it on her Instagram and her friends from across the fraternity are congratulating the couple.

Sharing the good news on her Instagram, Emily Ratajkowski wrote, “Grateful & growing 👼 Thank you @voguemagazine for this very special cover.”

New momma-to-be shared another post and captioned it, “I’ll cherish this video as long as I live. Link in bio to watch. @voguemagazine Thank you to my brilliant and very generous friend @lenadunham for her vision and commitment to directing this. I’m so grateful. And thank you to my other wonderful friend @eccopn for his music and to @dschneids for her editing! You all made this the most special. Written and filmed by me. Shot at home.”

Sharing yet another post on her Instagram, Ratajkowski wrote, “Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?“ read my essay on pregnancy and gender on @voguemagazine 🤍 thank you for all the well wishes 🤍 @cassblackbird @jordenbickham”

Emily and Sebastian Bear McClard got married two years ago in 2018 and their social media PDA is quite popular among their fans. The couple doesn’t know the gender of the baby yet and are not willing to know it anytime soon.

“When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after “Congratulations” is almost always “Do you know what you want?” We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then,” said Emily.

Talking about how the baby will change their lives in a conversation with Vogue, Emily said, “This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled. ‘I like the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible.”

That’s very raw and real of Emily Ratajkowski. Congratulations you guys!

