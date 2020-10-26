The Suicide Squad To See KILLING Of Major Characters? Director James Gunn Reveals!

It was 2016 when DC decided to bring in a wave of change in the genre of superhero films with Suicide Squad. Everything didn’t go well, after a much-loved trailer David Ayer’s film was panned by many. Cut to 2021, it’s coming back as The Suicide Squad, and this time it’s James Gunn directing it.

After catapulting Guardians Of The Galaxy to another level, James is stepping in to add his quirky touch to already something which was insane enough.

In his interview with Empire, he was asked what’s The Suicide Squad as compared to the one on 2016. James Gunn said, “Um, it’s its own thing. It does not contradict the first movie, I don’t think. It might in some small ways… I don’t know…”

James Gunn also added, “Listen, David Ayer’s gotten trouble for the movie,” he says. “I know it didn’t come out how David wanted it to come out. But he did one really, really great thing, and that is he picked fantastic actors to work with, and he dealt with these actors in building their characters in a really deep and fearless way. It’s something David definitely deserves to be lauded for, and it’s definitely added to this movie.”

“I think you know, from pretty close to the beginning, that all of the Guardians are good – apart from Nebula, who’s the outlier, But in The Suicide Squad, some of the characters end up being good, some end up being terrible. They don’t just get in fights and say they’re going to kill each other, they actually do get in fights and kill each other. You really don’t know who’s going to live and who’s going to die. I was given full freedom to kill anyone – and I mean anyone – by DC,” added James Gunn on killing characters.

