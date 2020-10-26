Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Lands In Atlanta, Excitedly Says “Let’s go”

We are all excited to see Tom Holland return as spidey in the upcoming superhero film Spider-Man 3. Now here’s some exciting news for all fans of the masked superhero. The actor, who was recently shooting for Uncharted, is now in Atlanta for the shoot of the third instalment in the Spider-Man franchise.

Tom Holland took to his Instagram story and shared a video of arriving in Atlanta for the shoot of Spider-Man 3. In the video, Tom is spotted wearing an an orange coloured face mask while at the airport runway. In it, he says, “Okay, so we just landed in Atlanta and it’s time for Spider-Man 3. Let’s go.”

A fan uploaded the story to Twitter writing, “Tom Holland says it’s time for ‘Spider-Man 3” Check it out below:

Tom Holland says it's time for 'Spider-Man 3' 🕸 pic.twitter.com/WQIA6LkuoU — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) October 26, 2020

The filming of Spider-Man 3 officially began production this week with its second unit photography. Principal photography of the film is expected to get underway soon. Holland’s co-star, Jacob Batalon, was also snapped earlier in the day at the airport. He too arrived for the principal photography.

Besides Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon, Spider-Man 3 will also stars Jamie Foxx as Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch aka Doctor Strange. Jamie essayed the role of the supervillain in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

During a recent chat with ComicBook, Batalon spoke about working with Jamie. He said, “I’m a huge fan of Jamie Foxx. Like, literally, I grew up watching his things so being able to work with all these influential people in these movies has been like a godsend.” He continued, “I truly can’t believe … it’s really because of Spider-Man that I get to meet all my heroes. Just having Jamie Foxx, he’s so prolific, he’s this very diverse … he can just do everything. It’s so awesome to really just know that he’s in our project. That’s so awesome.”

In other news, reports about ex-Spidermen Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield featuring in Spider-Man 3 is still doing the rounds, and Marvel reportedly is still in the negotiation stage with them. As per recent reports, Tobey will be a father to a son if and when he features in the film.

Spider-Man 3 is set for release on December 17, 2021.

