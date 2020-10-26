Daniel Craig and his upcoming film No Time To Die has been grabbing all eyeballs. This film will mark his final act as James Bond and which is why there is a lot of excitement around the film. Fans are eagerly waiting to know when will there be a theatrical release of the film? But, it looks like the makers have some other plans.

With what we hear, the film might give a miss to the theatrical release. We know this may come as a shock for many fans. Below is all you need to know about the same.

According to reports in Spotboye, the makers of Daniel Craig starrer No Time To Die are considering releasing the movie on the OTT platform. The only condition is that the OTT platform has to sign on the dotted lines and pay a big fat cheque. The reports further suggest the movie banner has quoted USD 600 million for the OTT deal.

The makers of No Time To Die know that fans are desperately waiting for the release, hence any OTT platform will be ready to sign the deal. Considering this fact, makers have set the bars higher keeping in mind the exclusivity of the film on the digital platform.

So far a few OTT platforms have shown interest in this deal. As per reports Apple TV Plus and Netflix are the ones bidding for the deal. Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die was supposed to be released in April 2020. But, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the makers postponed the film. While the film was earlier scheduled to release in November 2020, keeping in mind the current situation with COVID-19 and the theatres being shut, it will now release in 2021.

So far Daniel Craig was seen as James Bond in the movie Casino Royale released in 2006, Quantum Of Solace released in 2008, Skyfall in 2012 and his last release Spectre in 2015. The fifth instalment directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga will see a new addition, Rami Malek portraying a new villain against Bond.

Do you want No Time To Die to release on OTT platform?

