Sex Education 3: Gillian Anderson AKA Jean SPOTTED Filming With A Baby Bump!

Sex Education is one of the best shows available on Netflix and has a huge fan following post the success of the show. The cast stars Emma Mackey, Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Gillian Anderson, Aimee Lou Wood in pivotal roles.

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, the shooting of our favourite shows was put on hold and recently, they have resumed the same.

Sex Education happens to be one of the shows, which has started shooting for their third season. The second season ended with Gillian Anderson’s character being pregnant and the actress was spotted with a fake baby bump shooting in Symonds Yat in Gloucestershire.

Take a look here:

GILLIAN ANDERSON WITH A BABY BUMP IN SEX EDUCATION SEASON 3 THAT IS IT FOR ME pic.twitter.com/bwjwXqeaus — melanie (@blnchdubois) October 25, 2020

Did y’all notice the face mask? The cast is clearly following all the protocols laid by the government in order to protect ourselves from the spread of coronavirus.

Asa Butterfield and Ncuti Gatwa were also spotted filming season 3, take a look:

Ncuti and Asa on set of season 3 of #SexEducation 😍 pic.twitter.com/djNRrZbijd — ˗ˏˋ Phoenix 🍓 ˎˊ˗ (@__WildRose_) October 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Emma Mackey who plays the character of Maeve Wiley gave a few hints on how the upcoming season would fold out. Speaking to PORTER, she said, the makers are following a ‘very regimented’ routine and getting all the cast and crew members tested twice a week to ensure everyone’s safety.

Talking about the sex and intimate scenes, Emma said, “We’re all still, like, hugging and making out… and doing intimate scenes.”

Meanwhile, “Sex Education” was the first Netflix show to rope in an intimacy coordinator, Ita O’Brien. “It was helpful to have someone to talk to if you don’t feel comfortable or if you don’t necessarily want to bring something up or you’re embarrassed,” hollywoodreporter.com quoted Butterfield as saying.

“A lot of my scenes were me, by myself. For my five-minute masturbating scene, I didn’t actually feel like I needed to work with her because I had a good idea of how that might play out. But for scenes with Patricia – we met at the end of season one, but we didn’t know each other before then – Ita helped us find our boundaries,” Asa added.

We can’t wait for Sex Education Season 3 and what the makers have in box for all the fans.

[Inputs from IANS]

