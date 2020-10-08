Sex Education star Asa Butterfield aka Otis Milburn has become a member of Professional Esports Organisation, Team Liquid. The announcement of the same was made by Team Liquid itself on Twitter.

Along with a picture of Asa Butterfield, Team Liquid wrote, “Welcome to the Liquid Family, @asabfb We’re happy to have you on board, and look forward to seeing what you accomplish next. (also if we ever need a sub for dota or smash, you’re getting a call)”

Welcome to the Liquid Family, @asabfb We’re happy to have you on board, and look forward to seeing what you accomplish next. (also if we ever need a sub for dota or smash, you’re getting a call) pic.twitter.com/71GxG6I7TY — Team Liquid (@TeamLiquid) October 7, 2020

Responding to the warm welcome, Asa quoted Team Liquid’s tweet and shared his excitement. He wrote, “YOOOOO??! Kind of unreal, I remember finding all the Starcraft2 streams on liquipedia back in the day, they were the first esports team even I knew of. Thanks for bringing me in gang

let’s do some coooool shit “

YOOOOO??!

Kind of unreal, I remember finding all the Starcraft2 streams on liquipedia back in the day, they were the first esports team even I knew of.

Thanks for bringing me in gang 🙏🏼 let's do some coooool shit 👀 https://t.co/g16QgHFPOh — Asa Butterfield (@asabfb) October 7, 2020

And guess what, we are totally glowing with the way Team Liquid concluded the conversation by sharing this super cool GIF of Asa Butterfield. Have a look:

Not just Asa Butterfield and Team Liquid, even fans are pretty excited with this collaboration. Have a look at some of the tweet reactions.

“i’ve been a long fan of your’s since ender’s game and i just wanted to say it’s amazing how far you’ve grown! you have always been so talented and i’m glad that you are finally getting the recognition you deserve. glhf for the rest of your career ventures!” wrote a fan with username @spellthievez.

Omg this is a dream come true 😭 I am so happy for you! I’ve always been a fan of your acting and became a bigger fan when I found out you were into video games like DOTA. Congratulations! — stephanie (@isteyp) October 8, 2020

Another one with username @SebzOnline wrote, “BRO YOU’RE ON MY FAVORITE NETFLIX SHOW AND NOW YOU’RE ON TEAM LIQUID????? SHIIIIIIT OTIS THIS DEVELOPMENT WAS UNEXPECTED AF”

BRO YOU’RE ON MY FAVORITE NETFLIX SHOW AND NOW YOU’RE ON TEAM LIQUID????? SHIIIIIIT OTIS THIS DEVELOPMENT WAS UNEXPECTED AF — sebz (@SebzOnline) October 7, 2020

“Omg this is a dream come true I am so happy for you! I’ve always been a fan of your acting and became a bigger fan when I found out you were into video games like DOTA. Congratulations!” posted a fan with username @isteyp.

Omg this is a dream come true 😭 I am so happy for you! I’ve always been a fan of your acting and became a bigger fan when I found out you were into video games like DOTA. Congratulations! — stephanie (@isteyp) October 8, 2020

Have a look at some more reactions.

