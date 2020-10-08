Tom Holland Rocks The Pink Hoodie Amid Picturesque Skies, Check Out!

If there’s one celebrity who is in the news for all the right reasons, it’s Tom Holland. The Spider-Man: Homecoming actor has all the reason to be in the limelight. After all, he made his relationship Instagram official with Nadia Parkes, not long ago. If that wasn’t enough, he is showered with praises for his latest Netflix film, The Devil All The Time.

Advertisement

From playing Peter Parker in the MCU to Arvin Russell in the new Netflix film, Holland’s fan following has grown a lot. The actor is loved not only for his performances but for his fun personality. If one has to know what a rockstar and chill person he is, just take a look at his Instagram page.

Advertisement

Today, the actor showed off his cool side again with a new picture. Tom Holland shared a picture with two of his friends and gave a hilarious caption to it. The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor wrote, “SH*T HAPPENS.”

If the caption wasn’t enough to grab our attention, Tom Holland has won our hearts with his pink hoodie. The actor has donned a pink hoodie, black pants and is wearing a light blue mask. It looks like a picture from the sets of his movie, Uncharted. The picturesque sky in the background is also making us say ‘WOW’.

Check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, the shooting of Spider-Man 3 is expected to go on floors this month. The threequel stars Tom along with Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, JK Simmons and Jamie Foxx. Foxx recently revealed that he will reprise his character, Electro.

The news didn’t come out from Marvel Studios. Jamie Foxx recently shared the news on his Instagram page. After realising that he shouldn’t probably make it public, he deleted the post within minutes. However, fans were quick to take a screenshot of his post. Also, actor Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned in Marvel movies also confirmed Foxx entering as the villain, Electro. There are also reports that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will reprise their roles as Spider-Man and join Tom Holland in the third Marvel film based on Peter Parker.

Must Read: Thor: Love And Thunder: Natalie Portman On Jane Foster’s Story, Growing Muscles & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube