The year 2020 has been full of uncertainties. No one knows what’s going to happen tomorrow. Not everything is going as per the plans. Who knows it better than the entertainment industry? A lot of movies were supposed to release this year. However, since April, theatres are shut down in many parts of the world. One such movie affected due to COVID-19 is Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984.

The Gal Gadot starrer was supposed to hit the screens in June this year. But the release date kept on changing from July then August and now December 2020. However, there have been constant rumours that Warner Bros and DC want to release the movie on a digital platform.

The rumours started getting stronger again. Hence, Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has finally reacted to the reports. Her reaction will put a full stop to all the speculations going around Gal Gadot starrer.

A few hours ago, Patty Jenkins shared a fan’s tweet and cleared that Wonder Woman 1984 will release in theatres only. The fan had tweeted that WW84 is not releasing on HBO Max or any digital platform. To this, the director replied, “Correct. Direct to streaming is not even being discussed. We are still 100% behind the theatrical experience for #WW84 and supporting our beloved theatre business.”

Check out the tweet below:

Correct. Direct to streaming is not even being discussed. We are still 100% behind the theatrical experience for #WW84 and supporting our beloved theater business. https://t.co/SDyD7Nzo0Z — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) October 8, 2020

Well, all the fans can now take a sigh of relief. They will get to enjoy their favourite superhero movie on the big screens in December this year.

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman 1984 also stars Chris Pine, Kristen Wig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen and Gabriella Wilde. Actress Kristen Wig will portray the villain Cheetah. Thanks to the trailers, promos and posters, everyone is in love with her Cheetah avatar so far. Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor died in the first part. So fans are curious to see him return and to know his story. After all, Daina and Steve made for an adorable couple and fans would love to see more of the duo.

Are you ready to see Wonder Woman against the mighty Cheetah on the big screen? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

