The year 2020 has been dry when it comes to Marvel movies. In the ten years, it was the first time there was no single MCU movie hitting the theatre screens. But that doesn’t stop fans from expecting interesting updates on what’s going on with Phase 4. After all, the pandemic isn’t going to be a forever situation. The latest update is about Thor: Love and Thunder straight from Natalie Portman aka Jane Foster’s mouth.

If you aren’t aware, Natalie is all set to reprise her character, Jane Foster, in the upcoming Thor movie. The actress decided to discontinue working in MCU movies after Thor: The Dark World. Hence, she wasn’t a part of Thor: Ragnarok. But in the upcoming Taika Waititi directorial, she has a prominent part and will also lift the Mjolnir.

If one has such a crucial role to play in Thor: Love and Thunder, it’s but obvious that they will have to prep hard. Natalie Portman has done the same and has opened up about it. The actress told Yahoo, “I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is.”

Natalie Portman also shared a little information on what comic part will be there in Thor: Love and Thunder. “It’s based on the graphic novel of the Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side,” revealed the actress.

Now that we know the preparations are in full swing and the story has taken good comic part, we can’t keep calm!

Thor: Love and Thunder will also star Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and director Taika Waititi himself. Actor Christain Bale will play the villain in the movie. There are speculations that Idris Elba’s Heimdall and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki will be a part of the fourth film on God of Thunder. However, Marvel Studios or the makers have not confirmed anything yet.

Are you excited to see Natalie Portman lifting the Mjolnir? Let us know in the comments section below.

