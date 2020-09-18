Jacqueline Fernandez is loved for her positive attitude for everything in life. She has always made it a point to rise above everything and smile her way through life.

The actress shares some insights on how she keeps herself enthusiastic to learn and some tips on avoiding mindless scrolling.

In a recent interview with a leading magazine, Jacqueline shared, “With additional time on our hands it’s only human to engage in some mindless scrolling through social media. But, in light of the current environment, it’s become a very toxic and volatile space. I’m a strong believer in freedom of speech but there are several individuals who are misusing these platforms.”

Jacqueline further added, “I use social media to interact and communicate peacefully with my fans, which I continue to do even today. But I’ve tapered down the time I spend on these sites.”

Talking on the shift Jacqueline comments, “Instead, I’ve shifted my focus towards other applications – I’ve been revisiting Pinterest, an app I enthusiastically used as a teenager, and which I now use to create mood-boards for my characters and films. I’ve downloaded meditation apps, I listen to podcasts and I even joined Masterclass – I’ve tuned in to everything from Natalie Portman’s acting workshop to learning about Sara Blakely’s journey to launching Spanx. All these stories are incredibly inspiring and, most importantly, positive. Instead of constantly perusing through other people’s lives on Instagram and Twitter, I find it more fulfilling to spend my time on applications that provide constructive knowledge.”

Jacqueline Fernandez has shared some incredible insights and points to take a note of and shared how constructive knowledge should be taken in by everyone instead of mindless scrolling.

A fan recently penned a handwritten note for the actress talking about how she’s been an inspiration which is just testimony on how Jacqueline is all the dose of positivity we need.

Jacqueline has been on a roll in 2020 with back to back song releases and announced Kick 2 and Bhoot Police, recently.

The actress has also joined hands with Amanda Cerny for a podcast and is partnering with Action Against Hunger Foundation.

