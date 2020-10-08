Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt may have split years ago, but there is something about them which still makes fans race their hearts. Almost every second fan is still pretty much pining for the universe to put them back together. Recently when these two broke the internet with their collaboration.

This was proof enough that fans still love Jennifer and Brad as a couple. But did you know, the Friends actress herself cannot get over Brad and confess about loving him for the rest of her life? Shocking isn’t? Read on to know more.

In an unearthed interview, Jennifer Aniston had confessed that despite their happy marriage meeting its eventual end; she would still ‘love him for the rest of her life. The Murder Mystery star spilt the beans in an interview with Vanity Fair as she detailed her relationship with Brad Pitt. The actress claimed that their most treasured moments were the ones they kept under wraps from the press.

“I still feel so lucky to have experienced it. I wouldn’t know what I know now if I hadn’t been married to Brad,” Jennifer Aniston continued.

“I love Brad; I really love him. I will love him for the rest of my life. He’s a fantastic man. I don’t regret any of it, and I’m not going to beat myself up about it. We spent seven very intense years together; we taught each other a lot—about healing and about fun,” Jennifer went on to say.

“We helped each other through a lot, and I really value that. It was a beautiful, complicated relationship,” Jennifer Aniston added. Well, we all could sense that during their recent collaboration, couldn’t we? They just had love and affection for each other. We are sure fans would love to see the two of them sharing screen space very soon and more often.

Currently, Brad Pitt is too busy with the ongoing legal battle with Angelina Jolie for the custody of their kids. Apart from that, the actor seems to be painting the town red with his romance with German Model Nicole Poturalski.

But what do you think about Jennifer Aniston’s confession about Brad Pitt?

