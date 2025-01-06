Gladiator II, starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington, is set to beat Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s global haul to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The film has hit a significant milestone at the international box office. Scroll below for the deets.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was released in 2024 and is the sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 movie Beetlejuice. It featured Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder in the lead roles, with Jenna Ortega joining the cast. It was one of the box office successes of last year, earning $294.1 million in the US and $451.1 million worldwide. It was made on a reported budget of $90-$100 million.

Gladiator II will soon surpass the global total of Tim Burton’s film and move closer to the top 10 highest-grossers of the 2024 list. Ridley Scott’s film is currently at #12 and will move to #11 by beating Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Despite being available online, Scott’s film collected another strong $2.7 million in its 7th weekend, registering the second biggest seventh weekend for 2024 R-rated films, dropping just -34.5% from last weekend. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the movie lost 117 theatres on Friday and is playing across only 1,748 theatres in the United States.

The sequel has hit a $168.9 million cume in the US and collected $280.8 million so far at the overseas box office. Allied to the $168.9 million domestic gross, Gladiator II has reached a $449.7 million cume worldwide. It is less than $1 million away from the $450 million milestone.

Gladiator II will surpass Beetlejuice 2‘s $451.1 million cume tonight. It is also eyeing a $460 million to $470 million global run at the worldwide box office.

Gladiator II is available on digital platforms and was released on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

