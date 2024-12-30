Hugh Grant’s San Diego Comic-Con experience turned into the bizarre when a hot dog costume followed him for three whole days. As the actor promoted Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves alongside co-stars like Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez, Grant revealed an unsettling (yet hilarious) stalker moment that’s still giving him nightmares.

During an interview with Collider, Grant admitted to his Comic-Con anxieties—feeling “old” and “past it” compared to Pine’s younger, superhero appeal. But the audience proved him wrong. The room wasn’t met with “dead silence,” as Grant feared, but instead, one particular fan showed unwavering affection.

“Only one person at that convention really loved me,” Grant quipped. “And he was dressed for three days as a hot dog. And he followed me wherever I went. I couldn’t shake him. I still have nightmares about him.” A hot dog. For three days. Unforgettable.

While the scenario is downright funny, it’s also a bit eerie. Imagine a grown man in a full-on hot dog suit shadowing one of Britain’s most famous rom-com stars. Grant’s star power has only grown since his breakout role in Four Weddings and a Funeral, leading to more notable appearances in Love, Notting Hill, and The Gentlemen.

His charm in romantic comedies made him a household name, though in recent years, he’s sought more diverse roles. Whether starring in Florence Foster Jenkins or playing a villainous rogue in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Grant adds layers to his once-typecast image.

But back to the hot dog. Grant’s humorous recounting shows how his status—while adored by many—can occasionally lead to weird encounters at conventions like Comic-Con. While his portrayal of Forge Fitzwilliam in Dungeons & Dragons hints at villainy, this backstage story highlights a more human side: even a beloved actor can get spooked by the unpredictability of fan interactions.

Grant’s long career in Hollywood has brought him critical acclaim and some regrets—mainly when reflecting on his Love days. Yet, rather than sulking, he’s leaned into offbeat roles, clearly showing a knack for the unconventional.

The hot dog incident might be the weirdest of Grant’s convention experiences, but it fits his ever-growing collection of quirky stories and unexpected career choices. So, while Grant navigates his post-rom-com legacy, Comic-Con fans will likely keep things interesting.

After all, what’s a Dungeons & Dragons promotion without a fan in a hot dog suit?

