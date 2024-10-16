The Shocking Scandal That Nearly Derailed Hugh Grant's Career in the '90s You Won't Believe!

Dramatic on-screen and off, Hugh Grant has steered through his fair share of controversies over the years. One of the most infamous moments? His 1995 arrest for lewd conduct. The actor was caught with s*x worker Divine Brown—his actions led to a guilty plea and two years of probation. While it didn’t split him from his long-time girlfriend (immediately), Elizabeth Hurley, it was enough to shake up Hollywood.

Fast forward to March 2023, and he was in the same situation. This time, it was the Oscars red carpet. While chatting with Ashley Graham, the Love, Actually star delivered one of the most awkward interviews. When Graham asked what his favorite part of the ceremony was, he responded, “It’s fascinating. The whole of humanity’s here. It’s Vanity Fair.” Spoiler alert: He wasn’t talking about the glitzy after-party but rather the phrase, which refers to a scene characterized by frivolity and ostentation. Talk about a misfire!

As the interview progressed, Grant’s disinterest was pretty straightforward. He shrugged off questions with one-word answers. It felt less like a red carpet-chat and more like an awkward family gathering where someone just wanted to leave (literally!).

When Graham asked about his cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Grant’s enthusiasm hit rock bottom. “Well, I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about three seconds,” he quipped. It’s not exactly a glowing endorsement of the film or his performance!

Critics quickly took to social media to voice their disdain. “Is Hugh Grant just an arrogant d**k all the time?” one user tweeted, echoing the sentiments of many who felt his behavior was downright rude. Another chimed in, “Hugh Grant just gave one of the worst interviews I’ve ever watched on live TV.” Ouch!

This wasn’t the first time Grant faced backlash for his off-screen antics. His affair with Brown back in ’95 had already drawn public scrutiny and tabloid frenzy. While the scandal didn’t end his relationship with Hurley, the two eventually parted ways in 2000 after 13 years, remaining on friendly terms. Hurley even described their bond: “I think when you’ve been with someone for a long time, they are family.” It’s a complicated sibling relationship!

Grant’s history with the media has sometimes been rocky. In a 2004 interview, he poked fun at Notting Hill co-star Julia Roberts, saying, “Very big-mouthed! Physically, she has a huge mouth.” Not the kind of compliment that makes for a lasting friendship, right?

In March 2023, Grant further added to his list of controversies by admitting to a “terrible” tantrum on the set of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, revealing he lost his temper with a woman who was just a chaperone. “Terrible. A lot of groveling,” he stated, clearly aware that his behavior had crossed a line.

From his scandalous past to his awkward present, Hugh Grant remains one of the most complex figures in Hollywood. His talent is undeniable, but with a track record like this, one wonders how much longer he can navigate the treacherous waters of fame without hitting another iceberg.

