Everything To Know About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024: Who's Returning?

The Angels are back!

After a hiatus, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returns with iconic supermodels on the runway to celebrate beauty, confidence, and high-octane entertainment. But before the glitz begins to shine, here’s everything you need to know about the show.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is set for October 15, with the main event starting at 7 p.m. ET and the glamorous pink carpet kicking off at 6:30 p.m. This year, the show will return to its roots in New York City, where it first began.

The show has announced that several models will be walking the runway, with a few surprises revealed during the event. Tyra Banks will be returning to the show after 20 years. Other models include Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hammam, Paloma Elsesser, Grace Elizabeth, Taylor Hill, Candice Swanepoel, Mayowa Nicholas, Devyn Garcia, Barbara Palvin, Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham, Behati Prinsloo, Jasmine Tookes, and more.

Victoria’s Secret will stream live on social media and Amazon. On October 15, fans can watch the show on their social media, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Moreover, the show will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Live. The pink carpet, which will be hosted by Tefi Pessoa and Olivia Culpo, will stream at 6.30 pm ET, presented by Amazon Fashion.

Victoria’s Secret is also turning up the heat this year with an all-women lineup of performers at the fashion show. The legendary Cher will headline the event, followed by Tyla and K-pop sensation Lisa.

Cher’s performance announcement was made by the brand on Instagram, sharing, “It’s a woman’s world, so it’s understood that you can’t have a fashion show without the mother of fashion herself—@Cher! We’re beyond excited to announce she will officially be performing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15. But she won’t be alone…stay tuned; more announcements are coming to round out our first-ever, all-women lineup.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria’s Secret (@victoriassecret)

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Does Black Panther 3 Finally Reveal Who the Next King of Wakanda Is?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News