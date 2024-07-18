Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were recently spotted together after they parted ways a year ago. Their joint appearance has made their fans believe that the former couple might be considering a reconciliation. On July 14, Camila and Shawn were spotted together at the Copa América soccer final between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The former couple was seen enjoying their time as they conversed. However, there’s still no clarity on the singers’ romantic involvement.

But one thing we know for sure is that Camila and Shawn wouldn’t be the first couple to reconcile, if at all they do, after taking away from each other. Here’s a list of other celebrity couples who fell apart only to find love again in each other’s arms.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine was introduced to Victoria’s Secret (VS) model Behati Prinsloo by a mutual friend through email. The two fell in love once they started emailing each other. Adam and Behati dated for a while before parting ways in 2013. After this, the singer began dating Nina Adgal, a model for Sports Illustrated. But in July 2013, Adam’s rep announced that he had popped the question to Behati, and she responded with a YES! The two got married in July 2014, and two years later, they welcomed their first child. The couple is parents to three kids.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner

American supermodel Kendall Jenner surprised everyone with her unexpected romance with Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny. The couple was first seen together in February 2023 when they went out for dinner with the Biebers. Jenner and Bunny were seen together on various occasions before they called it quits in December. However, after six months, in May 2024, the duo rekindled their romance. They were photographed at a Met Gala afterparty, where they were seen sharing great laughter.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have quite a storied relationship. The two met in 2006 on a music video set and have been together for almost 18 years. The pair took things slow initially. When the singer got very stressed and busy, he tried to break away from Chrissy, but she did not allow it. They broke up for less than a day. Years after this incident, John and Chrissy tied the knot in 2013 in not one but two wedding ceremonies. The couple, who have been married for 11 years now, are parents to four kids.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

The parents-to-be Justin and Hailey Bieber crossed paths for the first time at one of the singer’s Today show appearances in 2009. They reconnected in 2014 and were seen together at a church, leading to dating rumors. However, the pair denied such false news back then. Then, in December 2015, Justin and Hailey were photographed sharing a passionate kiss at Leonardo DiCaprio’s New Year’s Eve party. The couple, this time, acknowledged their relationship only to part ways very dramatically in 2016. Justin and Hailey rekindled their romance two years later and married in September 2018. The Bieber couple renewed their vows and announced their pregnancy news this May.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel first romantically linked in 2007 while snowboarding with their friends. After almost four years of dating, the pair parted ways in early 2011. However, by the end of the year, they had resolved their conflict and were ready to take their relationship to the next level. Justin and Jessica married in October 2012, and three years later, they welcomed their first child. While there were some hiccups in their marital life, they overcame those.

Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie

The Game of Thrones co-stars, Kit and Rose, portrayed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte on the show. Their on-screen romance was cut short, but the couple continued to spark dating rumors in reality. While filming the show’s second season, they fell for each other but briefly called it quits in 2013. Kit and Rose rekindled their love in 2014 and officially tied the knot four years later in 2018. The much-in-love couple welcomed their first child in 2021 and their second one in 2023.

Mark Conseulos and Kelly Ripa

Mark Conseulos and Kelly Ripa are one of those celebrity couples whose love has withstood the test of time. The pair, who have been together for more than three decades, first met in the early 1990s. While they made their relationship public in February 1996, Mark and Kelly went their separate ways two months later. However, they soon realized their love for one another. The duo eloped and got married in May 1996. In the next decade, the couple welcomed their three children. And in May 2024, Mark and Kelly marked their 28th wedding anniversary.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

Katy and Orlando’s love story has an enemies-to-lovers trope. They first crossed paths in January 2016 while fighting over a burger. In five months, they made their relationship known to the world. However, they parted ways in 2017 after a little over a year of dating, but they rekindled in a year and even announced their engagement in 2019. The 2020 pandemic disrupted Katy and Orlando’s plans to get married. Meanwhile, the couple also welcomed their first child the same year.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton are among the most loved couples in royal history. The two first met while studying at St. Andrews University in 2001. Their relationship quickly progressed, and they also started living together with some of their friends. Kate and William went public with their relationship in 2004, only to amicably split in 2007. However, the two could not remain without each other for long and got back together in two months. 2011 Prince William and Kate tied the knot in one of the grandest royal affairs. The couple is now parents to three children.

Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink

Famous for his role as Dr. Derek Shepherd or McDreamy in the longest-running scripted primetime show Grey’s Anatomy, Patrick’s love story is no short of a ’90s romcom. He first met his wife Jillian in 1994, when he was a client at the latter’s hair salon. They started flirting with one another in 1997 and, after two years, got married in an intimate farmhouse wedding. However, their marriage hit a rough patch in 2015, and briefly split up. But with the help of therapy, the couple mended their relationship. Patrick and Jillian are parents to three kids.

