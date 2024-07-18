Emma Roberts has found her happily ever after with Cody John as the couple has gotten engaged. However, there was a time when the actress was in a toxic relationship with American Horror Story star Evan Peters.

Emma, who began dating Evan in 2012, was in an on-and-off relationship with him for several years. But things went bad between the two when they got into a physical altercation, and Emma was arrested on the charge of domestic violence.

Emma Roberts was Arrested for Hitting Ex-Boyfriend Evan Peters in 2013

Emma and Evan met on the sets of their film Adult World and began dating after the movie wrapped filming. While the couple seemed so much in love initially, they had a heated argument on July 7th, 2013 while staying at a hotel in Montreal. The fight soon turned ugly and the two ended up physically assaulting each other.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Evan struggling with a bloody nose and a bite mark. Though both had hit each other, the police arrested Emma since Evan had visible injuries. However, Evan decided not to press charges against his girlfriend, and the Space Cadet actress was released from prison a few hours later.

Emma and Evan Continued Their Relationship Till 2019

The whole incident did not stop Emma and Evan from getting back together. They even released a statement through their reps that read, “It was an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding. Ms. Roberts was released after questioning, and the couple are working together to move past it.”

Five months after the assault, the couple got engaged but broke up two years later. They then went through several patch-ups and break-ups in the subsequent few years and parted ways for good in 2019. Evan is now in a relationship with influencer Natalie Engel. On the other hand, Emma has moved on with actor Cody John, known for his appearance in the Hulu series Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on July 16, with Emma flaunting her ring as the two happily posed for the camera. “putting this here before my mom tells everyone ❤️,” the actress wrote in the caption.

